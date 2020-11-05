Dexter High School’s Peyton Grant and Old Town High’s Tanner Evans were chosen as the Maine recipients of the annual Heisman Scholarship Award, which supplies them with $500 in college scholarship money and a chance to earn more with national recognition.

The award is for outstanding scholar-athletes who are also difference-makers in their schools and communities. They have to apply to be considered.

The national finalists will be announced Monday.





Grant is a third team All-Maine Schoolgirl Basketball Team selection, an outstanding soccer striker and a gifted softball shortstop.

Evans is an exceptional all-conference hockey center, a top-notch baseball pitcher and a good golfer.

The Honor Society seniors were a little surprised and pleased to win the Heisman Award.

“It’s an honor,” Evans said.

Grant is a member of several organizations such as the Key Club, which has raised money for charitable causes like the hungry and homeless through activities like sleeping outside in a cardboard box and a 30-hour fast. Their fundraising helped renovate the deteriorating basketball courts.

Grant said it is important to be involved and her father, Dexter girls soccer and basketball coach Jody Grant, said his daughter has “always been very conscientious about giving back to the community. I’m proud of her.”

Evans is a youth coach in hockey and baseball and helps maintain the baseball and softball fields in Greenbush.

“It’s definitely nice to give back and help kids out like they did for me when I was growing up,” Evans said. “And I like following their progress.”

“He is the type of kid who will help out in any way he can,” Old Town-Orono hockey coach Chris Thurlow said. “He is a very accountable kid, a natural leader.”



