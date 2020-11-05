U.S. Sen. Susan Collins won a historic fifth term in Tuesday’s election after a bruising race that began as a referendum on President Donald Trump but ended in a resounding win for the incumbent as voters across Maine split their tickets.

The incumbent Republican’s easy victory came after she trailed House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, in every independent public poll in 2020. Several showed a tight race in recent weeks, though surveys showed undecided voters breaking for Collins, though operatives on both sides were saying internal polling was close.

See how every town in Maine voted in the highly watched contest by using our interactive map below.