A Robbinston man has been arrested on arson and murder charges after a local man died in a house fire earlier this month.

Charles “Chip” Townsend, 32, of Robbinston, allegedly set a fire on Oct. 7 at the Ridge Road home of Wayne Morrill, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. Morrill, 66, was found dead inside the home and later was determined to have died of smoke inhalation.

Townsend faces charges of arson and depraved indifference murder and has been transported to the Washington County Jail where he will await his initial appearance.