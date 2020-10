A man died Wednesday evening in a Robbinston home fire.

The 66-year-old man was found dead inside a Ridge Road home, where a fire broke out about 6 p.m., according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.





His body was taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta for an autopsy, England said.

The man’s identity wasn’t released.

The fire remains under investigation.

Robbinston is north of Eastport in Washington County.