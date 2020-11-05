“Ellsworth: Then and Now” presented by Bill Fogle” Thursday, Nov. 12 6-7 p.m.

In honor of the Maine state bicentennial, Bill Fogle, president of the Ellsworth Historical Society will present a photographic journey through Ellsworth’s history. Relying on the rich library of images and documents in the Society’s collection, the story of Ellsworth’s past — and present — will be told in the words of Albert Davis, Mark Honey, Deale B.Salisbury, Herbert Silsby and Darlene Springer. Ellsworth has been fortunate to have both talented and innovative photographers and educated and visionary historians. Join us for a celebration of the city’s well-documented history!

This event is free, but zoom registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/Ellsworth-nowandthen.





After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. For more information, call the library at 207-667-6363.

“The Joy$ of Thrift” Wednesdays, Nov. 18 at noon.

All are welcome at this informal meeting for people to share ideas on how to cut costs, increase savings, re-purpose, live simply and make living below your means a joyful way of life. The group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month at noon. This is a virtual program via zoom. We welcome you to join us, please email sabbott@ellsworthlibrary.net for more information. For more information, call the library at 207-667-6363.

“Caregivers’ Support Group” Thursday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.

Caregiving can get overwhelming quickly. Talking about the experience with others in similar situations can make a big difference. Caregiver support groups build confidence and help you gain skills to be the best caregiver you can be. Join us for conversation, education and support with Eastern Area Agency on Aging. We meet the second Thursday of each month.



Zoom registration required, please email sabbott@ellsworthlibrary.net. For more information, call the library at 207-667-6363.