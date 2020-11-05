Grant information sessions begin Friday

A statewide initiative backed by the Maine Community Foundation and other partners will provide Maine communities resources to tackle issues that challenge local economies, such as poverty, joblessness, a shrinking workforce and economic equity.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Maine governor’s office announced the Working Communities Challenge last week. The three-year grant program is supported by $2.7 million in contributions from local and national philanthropy, federal grants, private sector employers, and $300,000 over three years from the state.

All Maine communities may apply to the program, however each applicant must include a “priority community” where the poverty rate is 12 percent or greater. Awards will include planning grants of up to $25,000, multi-year implementation grants of up to $375,000, and innovation grants of up to $75,000.





Regional information sessions beginning this Friday, Nov. 6, will explain how to apply and provide grant details. Please register HERE.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Maine communities. It builds on the strengths I see every day in communities around Maine – the ability to work together to develop creative solutions to improve the quality of life for all Maine people,” said Lelia DeAndrade, MaineCF vice president for community impact and a member of the Working Communities Challenge steering committee.