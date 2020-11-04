PORTLAND, Maine — The dynamics of the city council are poised to shift with the election of three new candidates Tuesday night, giving progressive voters more of a voice in the city’s government.

Newcomer April Fournier collected 57 percent of the vote Tuesday after an instant runoff using ranked-choice voting, winning the council’s at-large seat occupied by outgoing councilor Jill Duson.

Progressive challenger Andrew Zarro, the 32-year old owner of Little Woodfords coffee shop, won out in a two-way race against Rosemary Mahoney in District 4. Zarro replaced sitting councilor Justin Costa, an accountant who sought council re-election in the at-large race rather than keep the District 4 seat he’s occupied since 2014.





Former Cumberland County Sheriff and state legislator Mark Dion won a four-way race for outgoing councilor Kimberly Cook’s seat in District 5. Dion, 65, beat progressive challenger Kate Sykes, former John Coyne and Kenneth Capron, a former Republican legislative candidate.

The vote can be seen as a small progressive shift for the council. Eight members publicly opposed a progressive coalition’s set of five initiatives that would raise the municipal minimum wage, strengthen a ban on facial surveillance technology, add environmental and tenant protections and return 400 non-owner occupied short-term rentals to the city’s housing market.

Voters passed four of five of those measures, opting only against the ban on short-term rental units like Airbnb.

The ballot questions were backed by People First Portland, a branch of the Southern Maine Democratic Socialists of America along with unions and other progressive groups.

Former Mayor of Portland Ethan Strimling holds a sign supporting People First Portland during a press conference city hall on Wednesday. Voters approved all but one of the group’s ballot initiatives against the advice of most of the City Council. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

“The fact that four of five passed demonstrates that the people of Portland who want change are in the majority and money can’t always buy power,” said Fournier, who had hoped to see all five measures pass.

Fournier, 40, is a member of the Diné (Navajo) nation and a manager at Head Start, a pre-K educational services program. She was endorsed by Duson, who did not seek reelection after holding the seat since 2001, as well as People First Portland and Black P.O.W.E.R., a local racial justice collective.

While Zarro did not outright endorse the ballot questions or People First Portland, he ran a strong campaign centered on social and racial justice, and supported progressive platforms that promoted public transportation and the environment, which align with the coalition’s goals.

Dion, a Democrat and self-styled “bridge-builder,” carried the endorsement of the Maine Conservation Voters Action Fund among several of his party’s prominent groups. He told Maine Public in 2018 that he supported a “community health care system” over “corporate medicine or hospital-based services.”

Sykes, a member of the Southern Maine Democratic Socialists of America, had the second-highest vote total in District 5 after the first round of voting before losing to Dion in the instant runoff. Sykes also aligned with People First Portland’s campaign, which mattered less to voters in the suburban district.