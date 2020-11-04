MARS HILL, Maine — Students will not attend SAD 42 schools in person for the rest of the week after a member of their school community came in contact with someone infected with COVID-19, Superintendent Elaine Boulier said in a letter to parents on Wednesday.

The district provided few details about how the individuals were exposed to someone with COVID-19 and said it would not release their names for privacy reasons. Boulier said the district had asked them to quarantine for 14 days.

District custodial staff will spend Wednesday and Thursday sanitizing Fort Street Elementary School and Central Aroostook Junior-Senior High School. Teachers will resume teaching remotely to students from buildings on Friday, while students will return to in-person classes on Monday.





The closures come amid multiple COVID-19 incidents in County school districts: SAD 1 announced earlier this week that an individual associated with Presque Isle High School had tested positive. And on Wednesday, Caribou High School, Limestone Community School and Caribou Technology Center announced they would be going into remote learning mode until Nov. 18 after two COVID-19 cases were confirmed at the technology center.

In the letter, Boulier said the district’s nurse was in contact with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention about the incident.

Later on Wednesday, the district announced that it would deliver lunch to students on Thursday and Friday as they learned remotely.

Boulier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.