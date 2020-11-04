ORONO -– University Credit Union (UCU) is honored to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for a fifth year, landing at #18 in the Medium Employer Category for 2020, up significantly from #37 in 2019.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created many serious challenges, which is why our focus on fostering fun in the workplace has been so important to give our employees the balance they need to feel safe, stay focused, and work together to serve our members,” said UCU President and CEO Renee Ouellette. “As a leader, it is especially rewarding to know our team feels heard and supported and love what they do!”

How this takes shape every day at UCU includes: the UCU Fun Committee, tasked with making sure UCU is living up to its core value of fun; the UCU Good to Great Board, where employees can exchange shoutouts for each other’s accomplishments and positive member interactions; celebrating employee milestones and birthdays with paid time off; cash incentives for sharing ideas on how to improve experiences for members or employees; opportunities to cash out unused paid time off during the holiday shopping season; referral bonuses; and wellness initiatives like free healthy snacks and fresh fruit.





About Best Places to Work in Maine — Best Places to Work in Maine is an annual statewide survey and awards program designed to identify, rank and honor the best employers in Maine, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2020 Best Places to Work in Maine list is made up of 84 companies in three size categories: small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249 U.S. employees) and large (250+ U.S. employees).

Best Places to Work was created in 2006 and is produced by the Society for Human Resource Management – Maine State Council (MESHRM) and Best Companies Group. Partners endorsing the program include: Maine Department of Economic & Community Development, Maine State Chamber of Commerce, Mainebiz, and the Maine HR Convention. To be considered for participation, companies needed to register by May 29, 2020, complete an Employer Benefits & Policies Questionnaire, and have employee complete a confidential 78-question Employee Engagement & Satisfaction Survey to evaluate workplace experience and culture.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Maine. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Maine, analyzed the data, and used their expertise to determine the final rankings. For more information, please visit http://www.BestPlacestoWorkME.com.

About University Credit Union — University Credit Union is an innovative, full-service cooperative institution designed to advance the financial well-being of its member owners in every stage of life. UCU is the sixth largest credit union in Maine in terms of total assets and total members and has eight retail locations across the state located in Orono, Bangor, Farmington, Gorham, Portland, and Presque Isle. For more information visit http://www.ucumaine.com.