Anna Stockman, community planner, has joined Eastern Maine Development Corporation’s (EMDC) Community & Business Services Team. Stockman is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, and has a bachelors in community and environmental planning. She previously worked as a Nature Economy Fellow at the UNH Cooperative Extension.

Stockman works one-on-one with municipal and regional partners on land use, development, environmental and infrastructure planning, as well as GIS mapping.