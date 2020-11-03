Incumbent Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Sara Gideon made their way throughout the state on Tuesday for last-minute campaigning as the most expensive race in Maine history came to a close.
The duo started their days in Aroostook and Penobscot counties, with Collins opening her day at the Caribou fire station, and Gideon starting off at a canvass launch in Bangor. Throughout the day, the Senate candidates made their way throughout the state, and BDN photographers were there to capture their last-minute campaigning.
Clockwise from left: Collins stopped by Smith & Wesson in Houlton on Tuesday to visit workers as she spent Election Day visiting Mainers across Aroostook County before heading to Bangor for the evening; Collins laughs with David Beal (right), co-owner of Beal’s Country Store; Collins stopped in at the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday where she thanked law enforcement officers for keeping the community safe; Collins returns to the bus in Houlton. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik | BDN
Clockwise from left: Gideon speaks to a group of supporters in Bath on Tuesday morning; Gideon announces the start to a canvassing kickoff event in Bangor; Gideon speaks with a voter outside the polls in Brunswick; Gideon talks to supporters at a canvassing kickoff event; Gideon gives a short pep talk to canvassers in the parking lot of a Portland strip mall on Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Troy R. Bennett and Natalie Williams | BDN
Clockwise from left: Collins elbow bumps corrections officer Shanna Morrison during a stop at the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office; Collins visits workers at Smith & Wesson in Houlton; Collins (left) hands Piper Woollard a T-shirt supporting her re-election as she tours a Penobscot-McCrum potato processing facility in Washburn; Collins smiles as she tours Penobscot-McCrum; Collins stopped at Beal’s Country Store in Monticello to get lunch. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik and David Marino Jr. | BDN
Clockwise from left: Gideon speaks with the media in Portland on Tuesday afternoon; Gideon chats at a canvassing kickoff event in Bangor; Gideon talks to supporters; Gideon (center right) stands among local candidates outside the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor; Gideon waves to voters as they enter the Cross Insurance Center. Credit: Troy R. Bennett and Natalie Williams | BDN
