This story will be updated.
Election Day looks different throughout Maine with Portland seeing about 65 people in line to vote in the morning, and Bangor having few or no lines at the snowy Cross Insurance Center. From Caribou to Rockland and Orono to Portland, here’s how Election Day looks throughout the state.
Bangor
Clockwise from left: A poll worker walks away after helping a voter at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Election Day; signs instruct incoming voters; a man exits the polls; voters submit their ballots; the Cross Insurance Center saw short or no lines the morning of Election Day. Credit: Natalie Williams | BDN
Portland
Dedham
Westbrook
Houlton
Clockwise from left: Rex McLaughlin holds up his ballot while waiting in line to submit it during Election Day in Houlton; Galen Wilde (left) and his wife Sharon stand in line to have their ballots counted; Missy Henderson (right) helps people register to vote from the other side of a plexiglass screen; Residents cast their votes; Lindsay Stewart (left) helps people register to vote. Credit: Alexander MacDougall | Houlton Pioneer Times
Rockland
Presque Isle
Orono
Clockwise from left: Orono poll workers strike a pose while waiting for voters on Tuesday morning; a sign directs voters to maintain a 6-foot distance from others; poll workers stand outside the polling center at the University of Maine Field House; A truck drives by the University of Maine, where the polls opened at 7 a.m. Credit: Nina Mahaleris | The Penobscot Times