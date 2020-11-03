This story will be updated.

Election Day looks different throughout Maine with Portland seeing about 65 people in line to vote in the morning, and Bangor having few or no lines at the snowy Cross Insurance Center. From Caribou to Rockland and Orono to Portland, here’s how Election Day looks throughout the state.

Bangor

Clockwise from left: A poll worker walks away after helping a voter at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Election Day; signs instruct incoming voters; a man exits the polls; voters submit their ballots; the Cross Insurance Center saw short or no lines the morning of Election Day. Credit: Natalie Williams | BDN

Portland

Kevin Littlejohn wears a shirt that says, “never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups” while waiting in line to vote outside the Portland Expo on Tuesday morning. “It’s my election shirt,” Littlejohn said. “I wear it every time.” Credit: Troy R. Bennett | BDN

Jo Trafford of Mainers for Accountable Leadership hands out hot chocolate and hand warmers at the back of the line outside the Portland Expo on Tuesday morning as voters waited in a 60 to 90 minute queue. Credit: Troy R. Bennett | BDN

Dedham

About 40 voters were lined up at 7:45 a.m. out into the parking lot of the Dedham town office waiting for the polls to open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik | BDN





Westbrook

Voters arrive at the Westbrook Community Center as the polls open on Tuesday morning. Credit: Troy R. Bennett

Houlton

Clockwise from left: Rex McLaughlin holds up his ballot while waiting in line to submit it during Election Day in Houlton; Galen Wilde (left) and his wife Sharon stand in line to have their ballots counted; Missy Henderson (right) helps people register to vote from the other side of a plexiglass screen; Residents cast their votes; Lindsay Stewart (left) helps people register to vote. Credit: Alexander MacDougall | Houlton Pioneer Times

Rockland

Poll workers at the Flanagan Community Center in Rockland said they’ve had a steady stream of voters Tuesday morning, with a line only forming once, around 8 a.m. prior to polls opening. Credit: Lauren Abbate | BDN

Signs outside of the Flanagan Community Center in Rockland where residents were casting ballots Tuesday. Credit: Lauren Abbate | BDN

Presque Isle

Norm Pelkey wears a “Keep America Great” hat supporting President Donald Trump’s re-election while waiting in line to vote at the Sargent Family Community Center on Tuesday. Credit: David Marino Jr. | The Star-Herald

Presque Isle voters including Kevin Sjoberg (second from right) his daughter Emily Sjoberg (third from right) and Alex Baker (far left) stand in line to vote at the Sargent Family Community Center in Presque Isle on Tuesday. Credit: David Marino Jr. | The Star-Herald

Orono

Clockwise from left: Orono poll workers strike a pose while waiting for voters on Tuesday morning; a sign directs voters to maintain a 6-foot distance from others; poll workers stand outside the polling center at the University of Maine Field House; A truck drives by the University of Maine, where the polls opened at 7 a.m. Credit: Nina Mahaleris | The Penobscot Times

Caribou

Caribou and Connor voters cast their ballots during the Nov. 3 presidential election at the Caribou Wellness and Recreation Center. Credit: Chris Bouchard | Aroostook Republican & News