Second workshop about film lighting on Nov. 12

The Maine Film Center (MFC) and Mid-Maine Technical Center (MMTC) announce the second workshop of the Maine Student Film Crew, a new educational membership program for Maine students in grades 7-12. Participants will have access to free monthly workshops led by a filmmaker or production professional and have the opportunity to create their own work and win prizes.

The second workshop will be “Light It Up!,” led by Maine Emmy award-winning filmmaker Brian Bechard on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. To register for the event, visit MaineStudentFilm.org. Students can use any kind of gear they have at home to experiment with lighting techniques — lamps, flashlights, candles, etc. Students who participate will be entered to win prizes and gear. Future workshops will cover a range of production skills including sound and editing.





The partnership between MFC and MMTC aims to bring the core educational offerings of the Maine Student Film and Video Conference (which was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19) to students across the state in a virtual format. “While we have postponed the in-person Conference that brings 250 students and educators to Waterville for a day of impactful, hands-on learning,” said Mike Perreault, executive director of MFC, “we’re thrilled to be able to connect expert filmmakers with students throughout Maine in a series, helping them expand their filmmaking skills and toolkits. As a free membership program, we hope that even more students will take advantage of these opportunities and join the Crew.”

About the Maine Film Center — The Maine Film Center (MFC) brings world-class independent film to Central Maine through Railroad Square Cinema, the only Sundance Art House Project cinema in Maine and the annual Maine International Film Festival, a 10-day celebration that attracts filmmakers and film aficionados from around the world, and by delivering impactful, accessible film exhibitions and education programs. MFC firmly believes that art and culture have the power to enrich lives, strengthen community bonds, and serve as an economic engine. MFC is a division of Waterville Creates! For more information visit http://www.MaineFilmCenter.org.

About the Mid-Maine Technical Center — Mid-Maine Technical Center is a regional career and technical center that is located on the campus of Waterville High School. Mid-Maine Technical Center offers the area’s high school students twenty-five career and technical courses, which have been approved for high school graduation credit. Each technical program at Mid-Maine Technical Center has achieved national program certification or is using state licensing standards, which provides our students the opportunity to earn over 42 industry recognized certifications. For more information visit mmtc.me.