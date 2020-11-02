The Boston Red Sox have narrowed their managerial search down to five likely finalists: Alex Cora, Sam Fuld, James Rowson, Don Kelly and Carlos Mendoza, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman is reporting.

Rowson serves as Miami Marlins bench coach and offensive coordinator. Kelly serves as Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach. Mendoza is the Yankees bench coach.





Fuld holds the title of director of integrative baseball performance for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox reportedly have spoken with Cora, their former manager, “multiple times” since his suspension ended last week, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

Multiple media outlets, including MassLive.com, have mentioned Fuld as a potential candidate. But this is the first report that has named him as a serious candidate.

Fuld, a 38-year-old Durham, N.H. native, played for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2011-13. And so Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, who worked for the Rays for more than 19 years, is very familiar with him. Fuld graduated from Stanford University and Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, N.H.

His mother Amanda Merrill served as a member of the New Hampshire Senate.

Speier reported last week that Kelly and Mendoza received second interviews.

The Red Sox parted ways with Cora on Jan. 14 because of his involvement in the Houston Astros’ 2017 illegal sign-stealing scheme. He served as Astros bench coach in 2017 before leading Boston to a World Series title in 2018.