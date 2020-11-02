MILBRIDGE — An anonymous donor is offering the Milbridge-based nonprofit Women for Healthy Rural Living (formerly the Women’s Health Resource Library) a $25,000 matching grant. WHRL has been renovating their new Main Street office, an 1850s historic home, for the last two years.

The renovation includes a spacious area for classes, group meetings and community events. But, according to Executive Director Chris Kuhni, “We have discovered the house has some big issues. The roof leaks and needs to be replaced. And the basement leaks and needs to be sealed. All the hard work that has been put into this house is at risk if we cannot address these problems soon.”





Kuhni added, “Why is sealing the basement important? Humid, damp or downright wet basements can result in peeling paint, mold and mildew growth, and rotted wood. And we all know the hazards of a leaking roof. Our beautiful interior renovations are nearly complete. This much-needed roof and basement work will guarantee that our new home remains in good shape for many years to come, and the community can meet in a healthy atmosphere.”

“Our ability to continue our work, to build a healthy, thriving community depends on our supporters. We are counting on our friends and neighbors to help us finish this renovation so we can better serve the community.”

WHRL is best known for their popular Incredible Edible Milbridge garden project and Milbridge Commons Wellness Park.

Donations can be made online at www.whrl.org by sending a check to WHRL, PO Box 463, Milbridge, ME 04658.