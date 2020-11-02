Missing craft fairs? Pine Tree Hospice will bring the craft fair to you. We know you still want to buy special items for the people on your holiday list, and Pine Tree Hospice is having an online auction for just that reason — we’re bringing locally-created crafts and artwork to Facebook.

Heirloom-quality works will be featured in our on-line auction beginning Monday, Nov. 9. Needlework, glass, photography, paintings, handmade baskets, soaps and more will be posted on Pine Tree Hospice’s Facebook page.





Several items will be posted each day. Once an item is posted, you will have seven days to bid on it on Facebook. At the end of seven days, the highest bid will be the winner. Your work of art will be available to be picked up, or, if you are out of town, mailed to you.

Pine Tree Hospice has been impacted by coronavirus this year thereby having to cancel our traditional fundraisers. We hope that this auction will be a success in raising much needed funds, as well as highlight the talent of local artisans. As a volunteer hospice, we must raise 100 percent of our monies through fundraising, donations and grants. And what’s a better way of raising money than by showcasing beautiful works of art from our volunteers, friends and local crafters?

For more information, please call Pine Tree Hospice at 207-802-8078 and like us on Facebook.