NFI North, Inc. (Northeastern Family Institute) is pleased to announce that Margo Holmes, consumer banking relationship manager at Bangor Savings Bank, has been elected to its board of directors.

“Margo is a well-respected leader within the business community,” says Paul Dann, NFI North’s executive director. “We’ve had the good fortune of knowing her through our Bangor Advisory Board. In her role on the board, she has been a real champion of the people we serve. We could not be more thrilled to welcome Margo to our board of directors.”





Holmes has more than 21 years of experience in the consumer banking field. She currently holds the position of vice president/consumer banking relationship manager of Bangor Savings Bank. Holmes is an active member of her community, volunteering for Hospice of EMMC and serving as president and board member for H.O.M.E Inc. Margo resides with her husband Daren in Bucksport.

Holmes is nominated to received NFI North’s 2020 Jan Arsenault Memorial Award for outstanding volunteer service to support NFI North’s mission.

About NFI North, Inc. — NFI North is a nonprofit human service agency specializing in home and community-based services for children, youth, adults, seniors and families with emotional, behavioral and educational needs. The agency promotes independence and self-sufficiency in small, participant-centered services, which places participant needs ahead of all else. Our focus is on understanding and respecting the person, while, at the same time, helping him or her grow and develop within the context of their family and community.