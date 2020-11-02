BANGOR — From 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 the First United Methodist Church, 703 Essex Street, serves a driveby supper. Drive into circular drive to the Essex Street entrance. You can stay in your car and a server/ runner will take your order.
The menu:
- Yellow Eye or Pea Beans, both w/pork
- Vegetarian spicy BBQ beans
- Red potato salad
- Julia Child’s coleslaw
- Brown bread
- Corn bread
- Homemade pies: pumpkin, apple, blueberry
Suggested prices (servers will take donations);
- 1 pint beans of choice, $6.00
- 1 pint any salad, $3.00
- 1 BIG piece brown bread or corn bread, $1.00
- 1 slice pie, $2.00
- Whole pie, $12.00
How: Drive on by and pull up to the curb; stay in your car. A masked runner/server will safely take your order, bag it and deliver it through your car window.