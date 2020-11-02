BANGOR — From 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 the First United Methodist Church, 703 Essex Street, serves a driveby supper. Drive into circular drive to the Essex Street entrance. You can stay in your car and a server/ runner will take your order.

The menu:

Yellow Eye or Pea Beans, both w/pork

Vegetarian spicy BBQ beans

Red potato salad

Julia Child’s coleslaw

Brown bread

Corn bread

Homemade pies: pumpkin, apple, blueberry

Suggested prices (servers will take donations);

1 pint beans of choice, $6.00

1 pint any salad, $3.00

1 BIG piece brown bread or corn bread, $1.00

1 slice pie, $2.00

Whole pie, $12.00

How: Drive on by and pull up to the curb; stay in your car. A masked runner/server will safely take your order, bag it and deliver it through your car window.