An online workshop titled Raising Anti-Racist Kids in Maine will be offered on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 2-4 p.m. Widespread protests against racial violence brought communities together this summer, and some parents have wondered how to teach their children about race and racism from an anti-racist perspective. Taught by Catherine Maryse Anderson, this workshop will give participants confidence to find answers to difficult questions, and guidance to be more comfortable navigating conversations about race and racism with young children.



Emily Wright, a mom and registered nurse at MDI Hospital, is organizing this event which is co-hosted by the YWCA and the MDI Racial Equity Working Group. “Each of us gets to choose how we will use our privilege to shape the future,” Emily says. “Those of us raising, teaching and nurturing young children know that the future we wish to see for them will only be made possible by the steps we take to shape that future today. I am so excited to have Catherine lead us in this Raising Anti-Racist Kids in Maine workshop so that we can listen and learn and than put into practice new tools in the hopes of moving towards a more just and equitable future.”



This online workshop is being offered on a sliding fee scale from free to $35. For more info and registration visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/raising-anti-racist-children-in-maine-tickets-126167228577.