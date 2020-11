A shooting in Lewiston has left one person critically injured, state police said Sunday.

The shooting occurred on River Street at about 7:35 p.m. on Saturday. The victim was taken to Central Maine Medical Center of Lewiston for treatment, state police said.

Investigators suspect that this was an isolated incident. Anyone with information about this incident should call the Lewiston Police Department at 207-513-3000 or Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.