ORONO — The University of Maine 2020 senior art exhibition “Surviving Anecdotes” will be on display through Nov. 12 in the Lord Hall gallery.

The show features more than 100 works — from paintings and sculptures to animation and performance art — from 16 student artists.





Participating seniors this year include Kara Arey, Emma Betterley-Dow, Victoria Bobrova, Tristan Bryant, Caid Cummings, Sarah DellaRatta, Amos Diehl, Sarah Foster, Raquel Garmony, Darria Hansen, Gab Lee, Arianna Levenson, Chenoa Longoria, Jules Mogul, Rachael Murphy and Kate Westhaver.

The studio art majors produced all aspects of the exhibition including matting, framing, hanging, labeling and lighting their works as part of their studio art class, led by professor of art James Linehan.

The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Events are free and open to the public. Masks are required when in the gallery. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact the UMaine Department of Art at 207-581-3245 or um.art@maine.edu.