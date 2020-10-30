Caribou 3, Fort Fairfield 1
At Caribou
No. 2 Caribou goals: Saffayia Durepo, Edie Shea (PK), Madison Miller; assist: Gabby Sutherland; No. 3 Fort Fairfield goal: Kourtney West; assist: Kennedy Bencivenga; goalies, Caribou: Sage Dubay 2 saves, 4 shots; Fort Fairfield: Eva Callioras 12 saves, 23 shots
Fort Kent 7, Hodgdon 1
At Fort Kent
No. 1 Fort Kent goals: Gabby Martin 2, Sydney Philbrook, Julia Cyr 2, Hannah Lovley, Payten Voisine; assists: Sydney Philbrook, Gabby Martin, Elly Sirois, Darcie Pelletier; No. 4 Hodgdon goal: Emma Drew; assist: Sabra Scott; goalies, Fort Kent: Lyndsay Ouellette 4 saves, 7 shots; Hodgdon: Madison Smith 14 saves, 47 shots
Presque Isle 1, Cen. Aroostook 0
At Presque Isle
Presque Isle (5-4) goal: Mia Casavant; assist: Karlyn Gilmour; goalies, PI: Raegan Libby 3 saves; Central Aroostook (4-5): Kira Fitzherbert 20 saves, 21 shots