Gov. Janet Mills is considering tightening some of the state’s indoor gathering limits and out-of-state travel requirements as coronavirus cases spike to record levels in Maine.

A Mills spokesperson, Lindsay Crete, said she will probably make an announcement about the potential changes this weekend.





“Like most Maine families, Governor Mills is very apprehensive about the spread of this deadly virus as we face colder weather and holidays that generally encourage gatherings of all sorts,” Crete said. “Unfortunately, if we do not each take aggressive actions, this virus will be the uninvited guest to our family dinners and social gatherings.”

The state had loosened the seating limits on restaurants, churches and movie theaters on Oct. 13 and was set to allow a limited reopening of bars and tasting rooms starting Monday. It also recently moved Massachusetts onto a list of northeastern states whose residents are able to travel to Maine without quarantining for two weeks or showing proof of a negative test.

But the virus can easily spread inside when people gather without masks in eating and drinking establishments, and cases are surging across much of the country, including all of those northeastern states.