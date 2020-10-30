Play around with trail cameras a bit, and you’ll end up with all kinds of almost-cool shots that leave you wondering what was going on. You might end up with a photo of just a deer snout, or only a tail, or a part of one leaping leg.

“Hey? Is that a trail camera? Let me give you a closeup!” Credit: Courtesy of Barbara H.

It shows a deer that seems intent on posing for a closeup, with only part of its face visible.

Was it checking out the trail cam, unsure what it was? Did the camera have human scent on it, which made the deer wary? Who knows. It makes for an interesting shot, though.

Among Barbara’s other photos are two that I just had to share, showing bucks with monstrous racks walking within camera range.

There are big bucks out there. Here’s one on a trail cam. Credit: Courtesy of Barbara H.

“I am having so much fun with my game camera out behind my barn,” Barbara said. “Cannot believe all the different animals that come waltzing through. Red fox, grey fox, skunk, does, turkeys, two eight-point bucks and one six-point buck and one chickadee that flew up to check out the camera!”

And these two buck photos? They’re enough to make a deer hunter shiver with anticipation … and opening day of hunting season is just around the corner.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.