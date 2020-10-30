Conservation biologist Aleta McKeage will give a live Zoom presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 17, about how we can make a difference concerning the impacts of climate change and the reduction of biodiversity in our gardens and landscapes. Her talk, accompanied by a photographic slideshow, is sponsored by the Belfast Garden Club and is free and open to all. It runs from noon to 1 p.m. and will be followed by a members’ meeting.

Natural systems of Maine are undergoing rapid, devastating change due to a convergence of many factors, including climate change and the spread of invasive species. Ms. McKeage will explain how these effects together have a complex, negative synergy that worsens the impacts of each by itself.







There is much we can do directly, however, to address climate change and the degradation of our natural surroundings according to McKeage. She believes hope and a spirit of healing and restoration constitute a way of being we should adopt as gardeners. Her talk will explore the plight at hand, with useful summaries of current science, and provide specific ideas for taking effective, restorative action in our gardens and in our communities.

Aleta McKeage, who lives in Belfast, is technical director of Waldo County Soil and Water Conservation District. She has completed projects for local, state, and federal agencies, as well as for midcoast Maine landowners and nonprofits. McKeage has expertise in native plants, in controlling invasive plants, and in the development of ecological restoration projects.

Register in advance for this Zoom presentation by clicking on the link on the Belfast Garden Club website (BelfastGardenClub.org). After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about how to join the meeting.

The Belfast Garden Club has promoted the creation and care of public gardens and presented speakers to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening for more than 90 years. The 2020 fall programs include topics about conservation and the environment. For more information, visit BelfastGardenClub.org.