BANGOR — The City of Bangor is very proud to announce an electric vehicle (EV) charging station has been installed in the parking garage at Pickering Square. The EV charging station can charge two vehicles at a time. Charging is free for customers of the Pickering Square parking garage.

The EV charging station was made possible by grants from Efficiency Maine and A Climate to Thrive.

For more information about the parking garage, including hours and rates, please visit http://parkbangor.com/.