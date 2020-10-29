BANGOR – Northern Light Pediatric Cancer Care is excited to welcome oncologist/hematologist Daniel Callaway, MD, MPH, to their team.

Dr. Callaway specializes in:





Aplastic anemia

Cancers in children and young adults

Disorders of white cells and platelets such as neutropenia and ITP

Late effects of treatment in childhood cancer survivors

Nutritional and hemolytic anemias

Sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies

Dr. Callaway earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, and received his master’s in public health from Brown University School of Public Health. He completed his residency in pediatrics at Tulane University School of Medicine and a pediatric hematology/oncology fellowship at Brown University Alpert School of Medicine.

He is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics in pediatrics and pediatric hematology/oncology.

For more information or to schedule a referral call 207-973-7572.