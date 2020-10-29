BANGOR – Husson University’s New England School of Communications (NESCom) is celebrating the 11th anniversary of its annual live Halloween radio broadcast with a performance of Edgar Alan Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart.” The broadcast will originate from Husson University’s Gracie Theatre on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Due to the current pandemic, this year’s performance will take place without the benefit of a live audience. Instead, members of the public are encouraged to listen to the broadcast on WHSN-FM 89.3, Bangor’s non-commercial alternative rock station. In addition, listeners can tune into the broadcast online at whsn-fm.com and through the WHSN mobile app. This 1940s style radio drama will start promptly at 7:30 p.m. and will run for 30 minutes.





First published in 1843, this story is a terrifying tale of the supernatural that’s suitable for both younger and older audiences who enjoy a good scare. Similar to classic radio dramas of the past, the performance will include terrifying sound effects created live by the students of Husson University.

Billed as “Tales of Mystery and Imagination,” this award-winning broadcast features a talented cast of Husson University students. This production is a departure from NESCom’s strong emphasis on cutting-edge technology. While this performance nostalgically revisits past performance techniques, there is significant educational value in helping students understand the traditions of radio dramas that began with such shows as “Lights Out,” “The Shadow” and “The Inner Sanctum.”

Ken Stack, an instructor at Husson University’s New England School of Communications is the director of the radio play. He is extremely proud of how the Husson students involved in this project pulled together to perform this masterpiece of horror fiction during the pandemic.

“All of the performers will be wearing masks and observing physical distancing during the radio broadcast,” said Stack. “The extra precautions we are taking to protect the health of our Husson University students, however, won’t be apparent to anyone listening to the program. WHSN-FM listeners will still enjoy the same high quality, award-winning Halloween radio dramas that are part of the ‘Tales of Mystery and Imagination’ tradition we’ve created over the past 11 years.

In past years, “Tales of Mystery and Imagination” has received awards from the Broadcast Education Association (BEA), College Broadcasters, Inc., the Pinnacle Awards from the College Media Association, and the Maine Association of Broadcasters.

In reflecting on the success of the live radio show, Husson University’s Dean of the New England School of Communications (NESCom) Marie Hansen, JD, PhD, remarked, “The live sound, audio engineering and radio broadcast programs we have at the New England School of Communications are among the best in the nation. WHSN-FM listeners are sure to enjoy a broadcast that rivals any produced by more seasoned radio professionals.”

Completed in October of 2009, The Gracie is Husson University’s center for the fine and performing arts. In addition, The Gracie also serves as a learning platform for students from the New England School of Communications in digital audio, sound mixing, set design and construction, lighting, acting and electronics. For more information, visit GracieTheatre.com.

The New England School of Communications (NESCom) at Husson University offers a bachelor of science degree in audio engineering with concentrations in live sound, music production and postproduction. Other degree offerings focus on graphic/visual design, journalism, sports journalism, marketing communications and video/film production. Husson University also offers a degree in integrated technology for those who want to pursue careers in computer information systems, software development, and website design. NESCom specializes in communications and provides students with a hands-on experience that gives them the education and skills needed for today’s job market. To learn more about the New England School of Communications at Husson University, visit https://www.husson.edu/nescom/.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent superior value in higher education. Our Bangor campus and off-campus satellite education center in Northern Maine both provide advanced knowledge in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. In addition, Husson University has a robust adult learning program. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.