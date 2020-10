BELFAST — The First Baptist Church Women’s Fellowship is selling pies for a fundraiser, with a choice of apple, blueberry, pecan or pumpkin at $15 each. Please call 207-338-2544 to order, by Nov. 15.

Pickup will be from 9-11 a.m. or 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at the rear entrance of the church on High Street Belfast.