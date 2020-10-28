The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B cross country championships have been moved from Belfast to Waterville in light of Waldo County receiving a “yellow” designation from the state Department of Education late last week because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

That downgrading from its previous “green” designation means, among other things, that extracurricular activities in Waldo County schools are suspended for at least the next two weeks.





Befast is Waldo County’s shiretown.

The KVAC Class B cross country meet was scheduled for Saturday at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast but now will be held the same day at the Quarry Road Trails in Waterville.

The boys race starts at 10 a.m., followed at 12:30 p.m. by the girls race.

Teams expected to participate are Erskine Academy of South China, Gardiner, Lawrence of Fairfield, Leavitt of Turner Center, Lincoln Academy of Newcastle, Medomak Valley of Waldoboro, Morse of Bath, Nokomis of Newport, Oceanside of Rockland, Waterville and Winslow, with the top three teams and the top two individuals from non-qualifying teams advancing to states.

Maranacook of Readfield, a KVAC Class C South program, also will compete for conference honors at the meet but not to qualify for the state championships.

Saturday’s KVAC Class A championships will be held at Cony High School in Augusta, with the 13 participating schools divided into South and North divisions.

The South races, involving Brunswick, Cony, Edward Little of Auburn, Lewiston, Messalonskee of Oakland and Mt. Ararat of Topsham, will run at 9:45 a.m. (boys) and 10:30 a.m. (girls).

The North races, involving Bangor, Brewer, Camden Hills, Hampden Academy, Mt. Blue of Farmington, Oxford Hills of South Paris and Skowhegan, will be held at 12:45 p.m. (boys) and 1:30 p.m. (girls).

The KVAC will send its top four Class A teams and top four individuals from non-qualifying schools to states.

The Penobscot Valley Conference will hold its Class B and Class C championships Saturday at Saxl Park in Bangor, with the Class C boys at 9 a.m., Class C girls at 11:15 a.m., Class B boys at 1:30 p.m. and Class B girls at 3:45 p.m.

The top three PVC teams in both Class B and Class C will advance to the state meet along with the top two individuals from non-qualifying teams in each class.

This year’s cross country state championships, also originally set to be held in Belfast with the boys races on Wednesday, Nov. 11, and the girls on Saturday, Nov. 14, now will be held on the same dates at Saxl Park in Bangor.

The state championship schedule will remain the same, with Class C at 9:30 a.m., Class A at noon and Class B at 2:30 p.m. on both dates.