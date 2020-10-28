U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts will campaign in Maine for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris on Friday.

Kennedy is due to appear in Lewiston and Portland. Further details will be released later, according to the Biden-Harris campaign.

Kennedy came under fire earlier this month having spent $1.5 million funds during his unsuccessful Democratic primary challenge to U.S. Sen. Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts. Kennedy took responsibility for the error and paid back the money himself, WBZ-TV reported.