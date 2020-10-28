This story will be updated.

Three environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit Monday claiming that the Army Corps of Engineers did not fully assess the effects of a controversial $1 billion hydropower corridor and that it coordinated closely with the proposed project’s sponsor, Central Maine Power.





The Appalachian Mountain Club, the Natural Resources Council of Maine and the Sierra Club Maine filed the lawsuit after obtaining a copy of the Army Corps’ environmental assessment, which was completed on July 7 but not released to the public. The report, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, found the corridor would have no significant environmental impacts, the groups said.

The project already has several key permits, including from the Maine Public Utilities Commission, but still is awaiting permits from the Army Corps and others.

The three groups are asking the court to dismiss what they say is a less rigorous July report and require the Army Corps to conduct an environmental impact statement that fully assesses the transmission line’s impact on the environment and communities of Western Maine and evaluate CMP’s claims of climate benefits from the power corridor.

“The CMP corridor would permanently fragment valuable wildlife habitat and remove riparian forest cover from hundreds of streams in the last stronghold for native brook trout in the country,” Susan Arnold, vice president for conservation of the Appalachian Mountain Club, said.

She said the Army Corps’ lack of a full environmental assessment is “legally unsupportable.” This level of review was provided to competing projects in Vermont and New Hampshire, she said.

A spokesman for the Army Corps did not immediately respond to a request for comment.