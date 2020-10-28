This year has brought many challenges due to the pandemic. Non-profit organizations in Eastern Maine who serve those who have been affected by cancer, found it particularly difficult to serve their clients during this time. The inability to provide face to face programming and events have motivated organizers to explore new ways to connect and provide programming online which has now become the norm and has led to the debut of the Eastern Maine Cancer Series.

The Eastern Maine Cancer Series, a virtual event, will illuminate the many facets of a healthy cancer journey. The importance of men’s self-care and advocacy; a healthy, nutrient-rich diet; maintaining positivity; incorporating spirituality into your life; and ultimately how to move forward from surviving to thriving after a cancer diagnosis will be topics covered. The free virtual conference will span over a three-day period, Nov. 17, 18 and 19, and is being offered online on the Zoom platform. Guests are welcome to attend one session or the entire series.

The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center and the Christine B. Foundation have joined forces, along with the support of other important community organizations and sponsors to bring this conference to life as both organizations were unable to offer their annual face-to-face conferences, the Washington County Cancer Conference, Down East Living with Cancer Conference and Bangor Region Cancer Conference.

This free conference is open to everyone. To learn more about the conference or to register, visit either www.bethwrightcancercenter.com or www.chrisbfund.com or call the Beth Wright Cancer Center at 207-664-0339 or the Christine B. Foundation at 207-517-0256.