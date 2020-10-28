BANGOR — Join Challenger for a COVID-safe way to celebrate Halloween & physics! Challenger will be holding its first ever outdoor Pumpkin Catapult Fundraiser.

When: Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon





Where: Challenger Learning Center of Maine parking lot, 30 Venture Way, Bangor

What: Each participant will 1) receive a small pumpkin to decorate,2) load the pumpkin on the catapult, step back and watch it fly and 3) receive a goodie bag that includes a “make your own small catapult kit” to build at home.

Who: Recommended for all ages

How: Tickets cost $10/participant. Pre-event ticket purchase is highly-recommended and almost required. We can not guarantee supplies will be available for day-of ticket purchases. Use the link below to purchase tickets for the event. Also participants will be required to pick a time slot 9-10 a.m., 10-11 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon with their ticket purchase. It is encouraged to purchase all your tickets for one time slot.

For more information, please go to https://www.astronaut.org/parents-public/public-events/hidden-figures-project/.