This story will be updated.

Are you ready for some early spring football in Maine?





Keep the wool sweaters, scarves and winter jackets on hand because the University of Maine football team is scheduled to host the University of Albany for its home opener on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

The Colonial Athletic Association on Tuesday announced an abbreviated, six-game schedule for the second semester. The fall season was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CAA’s schedule plans changed after Towson University announced that it would not play football in the spring. The league opted for a two-division plan in which the North teams (UMaine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Albany, Stony Brook, Villanova, Delaware) play each other once.

In the South, William & Mary, James Madison, Richmond and Elon will play the others twice.

The team with the best league record will earn the CAA’s automatic bid to the reduced, 16-team Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Other CAA teams would be eligible for one of five at-large berths.

“[We are] excited for the opportunity to compete for a championship in the coming months,” UMaine head coach Nick Charlton said. “Since last July’s postponement [of the fall season], our players and staff have looked to play a competitive schedule that also will allow for a viable turnaround prior to the fall of 2021.”

UMaine’s season opener is set for March 6 at Delaware, followed by games March 13 against Albany, March 20 at Stony Brook, April 3 in Orono against Villanova, April 10 at Rhode Island and April 17 at Alfond Stadium against archrival New Hampshire.

Each team will have a bye week during the seven-week CAA season. UMaine won’t have a league game on March 27.

“Playing in the best FCS conference in the country, pursuing potential non-conference matchups and with a legitimate playoff opportunity at stake, we promise Black Bear nation we will be ready to compete this spring,” Charlton said.

The FCS playoffs begin April 24 and the title game will be held in Frisco, Texas on May 14, 15 or 16.

Each school may schedule up to two non-conference games and, per NCAA guidelines, are allowed to begin playing as early as Jan. 23.

“Our unique divisional format was developed with the goal of enhancing safety and reducing the risks associated with travel during this difficult period of time, while still providing a fair and competitive model to determine a champion,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said.

It has not been determined whether fans will be allowed to attend CAA games or, if so, how many might attend. State guidelines are likely to come into play in those decisions.