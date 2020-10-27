Two groups tied to Democratic leadership in the U.S. Senate dumped a combined $10 million into an advertising blitz against Maine Sen. Susan Collins in the final week of a nationally targeted race with House Speaker Sara Gideon that has smashed state spending records.

The reservations of roughly $6 million from Senate Majority PAC and $4 million from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee are notable because they come late in the race, but they will only be a small part of the total picture in a campaign that has seen some $170 million in spending by the candidates and outside groups during this cycle.





Gideon has narrowly outperformed Collins in public polling this year, but the fourth-term incumbent still looks to have a fighting chance as the Democratic challenger benefits from an unprecedented wave of fundraising momentum for her party’s candidates across the country. The Maine race is among a handful of races that could determine control of the chamber.

The House speaker outraised Collins by 2.5 times as of mid-October. Not counting millions in dark-money ads against Collins early in the campaign, recorded outside spending has already crossed the $90 million mark, with Gideon benefiting from a slightly larger share of that and both parties waging war on the airwaves across Maine.

The biggest is Senate Majority PAC, a super PAC with ties to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, has been the biggest outside spender in the Maine race to date at $25.5 million as of Monday, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

The new purchase from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is the caucus campaign arm’s first major expense in the race as other groups have picked up the slack. By contrast, its Republican counterpart has been the biggest spender on that side of the race, putting in $15.6 million as of Monday.