A Brooks pastor apologized on Sunday in the wake of a coronavirus outbreak connected with Brooks Pentecostal Church and its Lighthouse Christian Academy.

Pastor Matthew Shaw addressed the situation in a video on the church’s Facebook page, saying the church regrets what has happened and is asking for forgiveness.





“We apologize that the sickness came to our church, and we apologize for the consequences that maybe the community is feeling,” he said.

He went on to say that he is only apologizing to people who stand in solidarity with the church, not to those who have used this scenario to further their “agenda.”

As of Monday, there had been at least 60 coronavirus cases linked to the outbreak in Waldo County, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The outbreak began after more than 100 people gathered for an indoor fellowship service at Brooks Pentecostal Church earlier this month.