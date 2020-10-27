An outbreak of four cases of COVID-19 has been identified at Second Baptist Church in Calais, according to state health officials.

The outbreak at the church, located on Church Street in the border city’s downtown, marks the second recent COVID-19 outbreak connected to a church. Some 60 people have contracted the coronavirus following an outbreak at the Brooks Pentecostal Church in Waldo County.





The cases connected to the Second Baptist Church are among a rising number of cases in Washington County.

A message posted on the church’s website says that all in-person services scheduled at the church next week have been canceled.

Earlier this month, there was an outbreak at Woodland Pulp in nearby Baileyville, and two students at Calais Elementary School have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week.

Also last week, a Calais city employee who works at City Hall tested positive, according to Michael Ellis, Calais’ city manager.

Ellis said City Hall closed for three days — from Wednesday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Oct. 23 — while other City Hall employees were tested and the building was cleaned. All the other tests came back negative over the weekend, he said, and City Hall re-opened on Monday.

Ellis said plexiglass shields have been erected at City Hall and both staff and visitors are required to wear facemasks when they enter the building.

“We’ve been fortunate here” in Washington County, he said. “We haven’t had many cases, but now we are starting to get some. We are all masked up and trying to stay 6 feet apart.”

Since Oct. 19, there have been 15 positive cases detected by staff at Calais Regional Hospital, which runs a “swab-and-go” testing clinic in its parking lot from 8 to 10 a.m. five days a week.

On Monday, the hospital processed 159 tests and tightened requirements for visitors at the hospital, requiring screening for all visitors and setting limits for age and the number of visitors per patient, according to information posted on the hospital’s Facebook page.

As of Tuesday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been 48 cases among Washington County residents since the start of the pandemic, including one patient who was hospitalized and 26 who have recovered. Though the number still is relatively low, ranking Washington County the second-lowest in Maine for total case count, behind Piscataquis County, the increase of cases had moved the county’s case rate per 10,000 residents above Aroostook, Hancock and Piscataquis counties.

Also on Tuesday, the Maine CDC announced another outbreak of three cases at Woodlands Memory Care of Rockland, with three cases detected so far. Another memory care facility, in Cape Elizabeth, recorded one of Maine’s largest COVID-19 outbreaks earlier in the pandemic.