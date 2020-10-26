Calais Elementary School will switch to fully remote classes after two students tested positive for COVID-19 and another is presumed to have contracted the disease.

Instruction will remain fully remote until Nov. 9, Calais Superintendent Ron Jenkins said.





The first student tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and 13 students thought to have been in contact with the student were sent home to quarantine, Jenkins said. Over the weekend, the school department learned of another positive test and the presumptive case.

Calais Elementary School has been using a hybrid model since the start of the school year, with different groups of students attending in person every other day, Jenkins said. That reduced the number of potential contacts to the 13 students who were sent home to quarantine, he said.

The school last year enrolled 273 students in prekindergarten through sixth grade, according to the Maine Department of Education.

Washington County, which has been one of the Maine counties least affected by the coronavirus, has seen its total number of infections more than double over the past week.

The county recorded 44 cases as of Monday, up from 21 a week earlier. It saw a one-day increase of eight cases between Friday and Saturday and a six-case increase between Saturday and Sunday, according to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Washington County saw an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Woodland Pulp mill in Baileyville at the beginning of October, but the state hadn’t opened any additional outbreak investigations in the county as of Sunday, Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long said.

Investigations into the new cases are ongoing, Long said.