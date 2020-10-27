SOUTH PORTLAND — The STRIVE Auction is a key fundraiser for the organization that serves teens and young adults with intellectual disabilities. After hosting the event for 15 years, this year the organization needed to be creative to come up with a new way to raise funds in a safe manner. The virtual auction was born!

The group is auctioning off nearly 400 items at http://www.biddingforgood.com/strive. The auction runs until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. All are welcome to bid. STRIVE hopes that the longer duration of the event, and the fact that it is online will give even more people the chance to get involved. Items may be shipped out of state.

For more information, please email auction@pslstrive.org or call 207-774-6278 ext 311. All proceeds benefit STRIVE’s programs. STRIVE is a Maine nonprofit organization.