LEWISTON — The month of October is dedicated to the Most Holy Rosary and, in celebration, many Maine parishes have held Rosary gatherings to honor the Blessed Mother.

To finish the month, Prince of Peace Parish in Lewiston will hold a perpetual Rosary at Holy Family Church, located on 607 Sabattus Street, on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Rosary will be recited continuously with prayers for the election the following week. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and face coverings will be worn. All are welcome to attend. Participants can stay for as short or long a period as they prefer.





The Month of the Holy Rosary was instituted to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary in gratitude for the protection that she gives the Church in answer to the praying of the Rosary by the faithful. The Rosary is an invitation to experience the grace of Mary’s spiritual motherhood as she leads us to her Son, Jesus.

Devotion to the Rosary was especially promoted in the 13th century by St. Dominic and in the 16th century by St. Peter Canisius. It was Pope Leo XIII who dedicated October as the Month of the Holy Rosary and who, in 1895, wrote an encyclical, Adiutricem, on the Rosary. An invocation known as the Fatima Prayer was commonly added in the early 20th century.

In 2002, Saint John Paul II, who called the Rosary his favorite prayer, added a new set of five reflections called the luminous mysteries. They join the joyful, sorrowful, and glorious mysteries, in providing opportunities to reflect on the lives of Jesus and his Blessed Mother.

For more information about the event on Oct. 31, contact Prince of Peace Parish at 207-777-1200.