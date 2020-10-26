CAMDEN — The Camden Opera House’s SoundCheck series of safely distanced 45-seats-only concerts in the auditorium welcomes The Rogues on the evening of Friday, Oct. 30. The band promises an hour of Americana ranging from bluegrass and “real” old country to blues and gospel.

This show has sold out, but fans can enjoy the concert on Facebook Live, on the Camden Opera House’s Facebook page. No tickets or RSVPs are needed to watch.

The Rogues features familiar faces from the local acoustic music scene. Lincolnville’s Rosey Gerry plays guitar (and kazoo), sings and does a million other things, including leading the annual end-of-the-world Millerite march up Mt. Battie every fall. Martinsville’s Lise Becu, a renowned stone sculptor, plays fiddle and mandolin and sings, adding a Canadian flair thanks to her Gaspe Peninsula origins. Liberty native and Camden businesswoman Cami Jewett is a lifelong musician who plays fiddle and piano. Retired seafarer (and draft horse wrangler) Jim Ostergard lives on Appleton Ridge and plays standup bass. And The Rogues’ latest addition, Port Clyde native Stevie Davis, has played banjo all his life and toured with numerous bands – including a 1960s stint with Abbott Vaughn Meader.

All SoundCheck concerts are streamed live on the opera house’s Facebook page and soon after posted to its YouTube Channel. Donations to the Community Arts Fund are always appreciated. Tickets are going fast for the remainder of 2020: Nov. 6, The Gawler Sisters; Nov. 13, the Mark Tipton Trio (a Jazz in June-inspired offering); Nov. 20, Joe E. Walsh and Celia Windsmith; and, Dec. 11, Castlebay’s Julia Lane and Fred Gosbee, presenting a ‘T is Winter Now-Christmas in New England program.