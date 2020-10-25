Maine’s traditional high school football season was canceled this fall because of COVID-19, leaving fans across the state to reminisce about their favorite players, teams and coaches.

The Bangor Daily News wants to help fill that void by challenging readers to select Maine’s greatest high school football coach of all time.

We’ll provide the platform for you to determine the state’s most successful and influential gridiron guru. Nominees will be placed into an NCAA-style bracket and go head to head until a winner is determined.

But first, readers will submit nominations in the form below. Once you have weighed in, we’ll determine the pairings and you’ll come back to vote in each round.