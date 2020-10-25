Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Vote for Evans

I am writing this letter in support of Dr. Richard Evans for representative for District 120. Piscataquis County has had a long slow economic decline, taking us to the bottom of the state economic ladder. Evans understands, through his own life, the difference education and health care make in reversing the poverty cycle.





A change is needed. Our district requires a leader that can work effectively in the legislature to meet the needs of the people in our district.

Evans has proven leadership skills. He has distinguished military service, been an Air Force Hospital Commander, has chaired various Maine and New England medical associations and been a long-term local surgeon and business owner. Evans’ entire career has been devoted to service to others. His compassion, dedication and service to our community and its betterment is clearly evident.

It’s time to hold accountable the legislators of the past that have failed to provide the leadership that we deserve and so desperately need. Evans will work tirelessly and effectively to create an economy, healthcare and education system that will provide opportunities for all!

Change is coming. Please vote for Dr. Richard Evans!

Rollin Thurlow

Atkinson

A vote for McConnell

A vote for Sen. Susan Collins is a vote for Mitch McConnell, a senator who seems to care little for the American people and who, as Senate Majority Leader, dictates what does or does not come before the U.S. Senate for a vote.

A report from Bloomberg News suggests that Senate Republicans are “carefully laying the groundwork to restrain a Biden administration” on federal spending and coronavirus relief. This is what happened during the years of President Barack Obama. In her book, “Finding My Voice,” Valerie Jarrett, senior Obama advisor, described why Obama utilized executive orders as a “default” way to govern because McConnell continually refused to take up legislation that he proposed even when that same legislation had initially been proposed by Republican senators. As McConnell had said: his objective was to deny all Obama initiatives and to make sure Obama was a one term president.

We see the disregard for the American people’s needs as McConnell’s Senate has preferentially taken time to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the middle of an election while refusing to take up a stimulus package in the midst of a pandemic that would help so many Americans whose businesses are surviving on a shoestring, who are food insecure, who are frightened that soon they will not have a roof over their heads.

Please consider what Mitch McConnell‘s Senate will mean for the American people and join me in casting a vote for Sara Gideon.

Norma Dreyfus

Arrowsic

Before it’s too late

In my opinion we do not have a government. We have a collection of self-serving politicians only interested in the next election cycle. I and many others tried for years to get our elected officials to stop their political bickering and pay attention to what was happening here and around the globe.

The escalating engineering and health disasters such as climate change, Chernobyl, SARS and COVID-19, and many others that threaten our existence. When Sen. Tom Cotton back in January tried to get our elected congressional representatives to attend a conference about a deadly virus threatening our people, no one showed up. They said the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump were more important. Now that virus has killed over 200,000 of our fellow citizens and the deaths continue to escalate.

They have failed us, unwilling to accept the reality of what we face.Their only concern seems to be the discredit of their opponent and re-election. This is where we are today. In a society brainwashed by government and manufacturing making decisions not based in science or good engineering practices but by political correctness and expediency for the sake of profit.

This has brought us to the brink of economic collapse and extinction as a species on this earth. Our leaders refuse to accept the science that is telling us that If we do not change our behavior we are doomed. Each of us has a moral responsibility before it is too late.

Lawrence Everett

West Paris

Packing the Supreme Court

There is a basic problem concerning packing the U.S. Supreme Court. If Joe Biden gets elected and there is a Democratic majority in the House and Senate, they could pass a law increasing the number of Supreme Court justices. However, I assume the Republicans would promptly challenge this as being an unconstitutional law.

That lawsuit would end up in the Supreme Court. Given the court’s current, and probably soon increased, conservative majority, it would appear that such a law would have no chance of being implemented.

Why does the national news media not seem to be mentioning this?

Suzanne Carmichael

Deer Isle

What President Trump represents

Donald Trump doesn’t represent Maine or our values. Mainers have a reputation for being hard workers, valuing honesty and integrity. We befriend our neighbors, invest in our communities, and help each other in times of need. Mainers respect true leadership, that is why we send our best to work for us in Washington, D.C., Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike.

Now take what Trump represents: corruption, lies and divisive rhetoric which flies in the face of true Maine values. Any one of his most recent scandals should be disqualifying.

Where Mainers value service, having one of the highest percentages of veterans per capita in the country, the president has reportedly called servicemembers “losers” and “suckers,” hardly becoming of the Commander-in-Chief.

While Mainers take care of our friends and neighbors, Trump has failed to respond to the pandemic, which has resulted in the deaths of over 200,000 Americans. He has downplayed the virus at every turn, undermined his own administration’s efforts to get a handle on the outbreak and has held super spreader rallies across the country.

Mainers believe in paying their own way, while Trump has reportedly gone multiple years without paying a dollar in federal income tax.

Fortunately for Maine and the country, we have a choice this November. A vote for Joe Biden can end the constant chaos that Trump represents and get us back to some semblance of normal.

Taylor Locke

Standish

Election notice

The BDN is no longer accepting letters and commentary related to the Nov. 3 election. Not all submissions can be published.