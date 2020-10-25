The Bangor Daily News took home a number of honors Saturday night at the annual Maine Press Association conference, held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BDN staff members took home 39 individual awards in photography, design and advertising, including 17 first-place awards.





“Our staff delivered compelling and trustworthy journalism during an incredibly difficult year, when our audience needed it the most. I’m proud of their work and awed by their strength and character,” said Dan MacLeod, BDN managing editor.

Among current BDN staff members who took home first-place honors were Callie Ferguson and Josh Keefe, who won for their news story on the Lewiston housing crisis; Caitlin Andrews and Michael Shepherd, for a story on Sen. Susan Collins’ and Rep. Jared Golden’s stance on President Trump’s impeachment; Callie Ferguson and Erin Rhoda, for their investigation into sexual harassment at the Penobscot County Jail; Abigail Curtis, for her continuing coverage of the Sharon Carillo murder trial; Sam Schipani, for her column “Sam Tries Things” and a food story on invasive green crabs; George Danby, for his editorial cartoons; Ernie Clark, for his story on the Caribou Vikings’ double overtime win at the state basketball tournament; and BDN copy editing staff, for a feature headline.

In addition, Troy Bennett won two first-place awards for scenic photo and sports video; Callie Picard won three awards for local ad, best supplement cover and best young reader idea; Amy Allen received a first-place honor for best supplement/special section; the BDN’s advertising staff won a first-place honor for best revenue idea; and Marcie Coombs received a first-place award for best digital ad campaign.

The Maine Press Association was founded in 1864 and is one of the oldest professional news organizations in the nation.