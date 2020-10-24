Please join Ann Luther, current treasurer of the League of Women Voters of Maine and chair of the LWVME Advocacy Committee, as she adds to Bangor Public Library’s celebration of the Centennial of the Women’s Right to Vote at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.

A slide show of images highlighting the way to the 19th Amendment will be part of this event. Please register to attend via Zoom by filling out our registration form located on a calendar. The link is provided in this post. This event will also be available through Facebook Live. 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, when women won the right to vote. Commemorating the 19th Amendment and reflecting on lessons learned and what remains undone, this presentation will celebrate that historic victory and the women who led the movement, while also providing a sober reflection on the compromises that split the movement and left many voters behind – choices that continue to echo 100 years later.

The evening will conclude with a brief overview of the work that remains to be done with time for a question and answer period. About Ann Ann currently serves as treasurer of the League of Women Voters of Maine and chairs the LWVME Advocacy Committee. She served as president of LWVME from 2003-07 and as co-president from 2007-09. In her work for the League, Ann has worked for greater public understanding of public policy issues and for the League’s priority issues in Clean Elections & Campaign Finance Reform, Voting Rights, Ethics in Government, Ranked Choice Voting, and Repeal of Term Limits.Representing LWVME at Maine Citizens for Clean Elections, she served that coalition as co-president from 2006-11. She remains on the board of MCCE and serves as treasurer and chair of the Program Committee. She is active in the LWV-Downeast and hosts their monthly radio show, The Democracy Forum, on WERU FM Community Radio. She was the 2013 recipient of the Baldwin Award from the ACLU of Maine for her work on voting rights and elections. She joined the League in 1998 when she retired as senior vice president at SEI Investments. Ann was a founder of the MDI Restorative Justice Program, 1999 – 2000, and served on its Executive Board.

For more information about the League of Women Voters, please visit their website. You can also follow them on Facebook @LWVME.