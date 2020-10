BREWER — The St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church online silent auction takes place from 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 through 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at http://www.facebook.com/stpatsbrewer. Winners will be notified Nov. 15-16.

The album will open for viewing on Sunday, Nov. 1 and details can be found on the website. The silent auction features art, jewelry, antiques and much more.