Join Bill Kenny as he takes you on a journey from the first tracks made of wood to today’s high-speed Downeaster Amtrak train. To attend Bill’s talk via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, fill out our registration form by clicking on the link provided. The link to the Zoom event will be emailed to you a few days before this presentation. For another way to join us on Nov. 5, this event will also be on Bangor Public Library’s Facebook Live channel. https://www.facebook.com/YourBangorPublicLibrary/live/.

Maine is populated with intriguing characters who set in motion a fascinating, compelling story of railroads and the unique communities they helped to build. One of the first states to build railroads and trolleys in the United States, Maine at one point had more than 90 communities with trolleys. Standard-gauge and “two-footers” crossed the state, including the St. Lawrence & Atlantic and the Bangor & Aroostook. From an international electric trolley to the attempted World War I dynamiting of a railroad bridge between the United States and Canada, the state is home to a rich rail heritage. The history of Maine railroads is a prime example of how railroads affect economies, and this author, born in Maine and now living near Maine’s largest railroad yard, has experienced this firsthand. His realization that Maine’s history of railroads needs to be recorded, preserved and appreciated prompted the writing of this book, Bill’s first.

About the author — Kenny, a former career U.S. Air Force officer and Gulf War veteran, developed a lifelong interest in trains from a very young age. From his first train ride at age 11 to his intensive planning and coordination of the movements by rail and ship of military equipment from the United States and Europe for Desert Shield/Desert Storm, the overseeing of railroad operations at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska and Loring Air Force Base in northern Maine and being involved in a global logistics career that planned and coordinated the movement of large equipment around the world by rail and shipping for major industrial companies, his many railroad experiences have provided a lifelong interest, education and love of railroads and their history. As an adjunct professor in public and international affairs, international economics and organizational leadership, his experiences obtained from a career involving global economics and shipping by rail enable him to help his many students understand the importance of worldwide economies in today’s world through the use of railroads.