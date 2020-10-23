Boys Soccer
COVID Cup Semifinal
Lee Acad. 4, Schenck 1
At Lee
No. 2 Lee Academy (6-3) goals: Davide Zanotta, Nick Allard 2, Gianluca Zanotta; assists: Andrew Scott 2; No. 3 Schenck (5-4) goal: Tyrone Davis; goalies, Lee: Ethen Allard 16 saves, 21 shots; Schenck: Isaac Adams, Kole Giberson 20 saves, 25 shots
Field Hockey
Dexter 8, Central 0
At Corinth
Dexter (5-2) goals: Avery Herrick, Alexys Dow 2, Kiana Bennett 3, Rayna Barnard, Kassandra Gray; assists: Rayna Barnard, Kiana Benett 2, Makayla Bignell, Mckenzie Trafton; goalies, Dexter: Molly Bennett 3 saves, 3 shots; Central: Chloe Daigle 22 saves, 40 shots
Piscataquis 1, Foxcroft 1 (1 OT)
At Guilford
Piscataquis Community goal: MacKenzie Kain; Foxcroft Academy goal: Ava Rayfield; goalies, PCHS: Louise Gerickont 7 saves, 8 shots; Foxcroft: Destiny Weymouth 4 saves, 5 shots
Girls Soccer
At Dexter
Dexter 7, MCI 1
Dexter goals: Peyton Grant 4 Cheyenne Beem, Jillean Poliquin, Sydney Fogler; assists: Cheyenne Beem 2, Elizabeth Kinney, Tami Cummings; Maine Central Institute goal: Morgan Jenson; goalie, Dexter: Jasmine Lewis 9 saves, 16 shots; MCI: Samantha Martin 16 saves, 27 shots