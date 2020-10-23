Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Collins and animal protection

Anyone who has seen Netflix’s “Tiger King” understands the importance of the Big Cat Public Safety Act ( S. 2561). As an advocate for all animals, I was extremely pleased when Sen. Susan Collins cosponsored this important bill.





The measure would end private ownership of lions and tigers and prevent indiscriminate breeding of big cats. This bill closes the doors on cruel operators who exploit cat cubs to attract tourists and cuts off roadside zoos that deny the cats the most basic necessities. Big cats don’t belong in homes or in roadside cages. Breeders know this but the lure of money is too great, and they don’t seem to care who suffers — be it the cats or animal welfare charities that are often left caring for the innocent animals when they’re dumped by “owners” or confiscated by authorities — at a cost of millions. Is this happening in Maine? It sure is!

Collins has a 100 percent ranking for voting positively on animal welfare legislation, including co-sponsoring bills like the Humane Cosmetics Act and Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act. It’s always lovely to work with the senator and her staff. I’m grateful for all she has done and continues to do for animals.

Jennifer Skiff

Mount Desert

Coolidge for Maine House

In a time when differences between citizens are being emphasized and reinforced by a president who seeks to divide us, it is refreshing to see a candidate for local office who is running to unite people and address issues that will benefit the working people of Maine.

Max Coolidge, who is running for state representative in House District 137, is someone who has the ability to bring people together and will work to find solutions to the issues that Maine faces. He is a lifelong Mainer and small business owner who supports prioritizing an economy that works for everyone, not just big corporations and the top 1 percent. In recent years those at the top have benefited the most from tax breaks, while the rest of us have seen wages stagnate and expenses increase. We need meaningful tax reform that lifts the burden off the working class and makes sure everyone is paying their fair share.

Mainers also need affordable and reliable health care so they don’t need to worry about a major injury or illness wiping out their life savings or struggling to provide expensive health care for their employees. Coolidge supports a straightforward solution to our healthcare crisis- Medicare for All, where everyone is covered and no one is left out, including those with pre-existing conditions.

Let’s vote for those who will make us stronger together, rather than divide us with fear and hatred.

Emilie Disney

Franklin

A vote for Collins

People may not agree with Sen. Susan Collins on every decision. Neither do I. But I also know that there is only one person with whom people would agree 100 percent — look in the mirror. I firmly believe that Collins is a tremendously hardworking and dedicated senator for the State of Maine.

She has never missed a vote. She thoroughly examines all facts of an issue before making a decision. As a senior member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, she can help Maine far more effectively than a freshman senator could. Her high-ranking position can help Bath Iron Works, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Jackson Lab, the University of Maine, highway construction and bridge projects and many more businesses and institutions.

An astonishing amount — approximately $130 million — has been spent on this Senate race. While I am thankful that this massive amount of money has supported television, radio, printing businesses, and the U.S. Postal Service in the state of Maine, much of this money is from out of state and is being used to influence Maine voters solely based on party affiliation. People shouldn’t let out-of-state money buy their vote. Instead, they should reflect on the many great things Collins has accomplished for our state, most recently the Paycheck Protection Program. That bipartisan legislation alone has helped save many Maine businesses.

A vote for Collins is a vote for the most bipartisan senator in the United States Senate for seven years in a row, and is a vote for the betterment of Maine.

Carla Lafayette

Hampden

Work together to stay safe

The front page pictures of Vice President Mike Pence’s rally in Hermon in the BDN on Oct. 20 showed unmasked crowds packed in close proximity listening to the person who has led one of the least successful coronavirus task forces in the world. Has Penobscot County gone crazy? In a clip on the radio, someone said that we have the freedom to do as we wish. If you are worried, wear a mask, but don’t expect your neighbor to take care of you.

In the Maine that I live in, we do take care of our neighbors, and we do want to protect our communities. Children are finally getting back to school routines after a long gap in their education and teachers are working hard to make that happen. If there is a spike caused by this careless behavior, schools might have to close again. Shouldn’t making it possible for schools to stay open be a top priority for us?

I am disappointed that these people did not heed the warnings we have had in the events that have caused outbreaks in Maine so far. Maine’s record has been one of the best in the nation, thanks to Dr. Nirav Shah and the CDC and Gov. Janet MIlls and her staff. These people have planned ahead and stayed vigilant, and all they ask of us is to follow the very reasonable guidelines they have laid out. Please Maine, let’s continue to work together and stay safe.

Carolyn Bower

Surry

Save us the trouble

The orderly transfer of power from one president to the next is one of the foundations of our democracy. Yet President Donald Trump, more than once, would not confirm that he would abide by the results of the election.

So why don’t we save everyone a lot of trouble and just have the Republican-controlled Senate confirm him now as King Donald the First?

David P Frasz

Dover-Foxcroft

Election notice

The BDN is no longer accepting letters and commentary related to the Nov. 3 election. Not all submissions can be published.